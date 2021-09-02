Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus and Bell wireless customers are experiencing outages. (Pixabay photo)

Telus, Bell service outages impacting wireless customers across Western Canada

It is unclear when service will be restored at this time

A service disruption may be impacting Telus and Bell wireless customers in B.C.

Several people took to Twitter to report the outage, citing troubles with voice services on their phones. Telus confirmed the service disruption for areas of Alberta and B.C. in a tweet.

Reports also indicate that there is a Bell service outage as well.

It is unclear when service will be restored.

READ MORE: Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics

READ MORE: Early morning knife assault in downtown Kelowna sends man to hospital

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AlbertaBritish ColumbiaKelownaMobile Phones

Previous story
Tourism association ‘caught off guard’ by U.S. travel advisory for Canada
Next story
4 leaders square off in 1st televised debate of federal election campaign

Just Posted

Winner of most impactful: Slocan Lake, BC (Tim Hicks)
Revelstoke photo wins prize in Canada-wide contest

Ascent Mentorship is a non-profit society dedicated to pairing women together for season-long backcountry skiing and snowboarding mentorships. (contributed)
Revelstoke society breaking barriers for women in the backcountry skiing community

This year’s fall food drive will take place as a series of small events instead of the Emergency Services Food Drive. (Submitted)
Community Connections reimagines fall food drive

Rice krispie squares. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: There used to be four Rice Krispies characters