Telus Communications Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the City of Penticton, claiming the City’s negligence resulted in damage to Telus equipment. (File photo)

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Telus Communications Inc. is suing the City of Penticton, claiming the city’s negligence during construction caused damage to Telus equipment.

READ MORE: Freedom Mobile continues with expansion into Penticton

The lawsuit stems from an incident that took place on May 22, 2018, when the city was replacing a utility pole at the intersection of Eckhardt Avenue and Winnipeg Street.

A telecommunications cable and conduits owned by Telus were damaged when it was struck by the city’s construction equipment, according to the claim.

Telus stated that the city was negligent on the basis that they “owed a duty of care to Telus to perform the construction using all reasonable care, skill, diligence and competence in a manner that would not result in damage to the Telus equipment.”

Telus is asking for remuneration, including repairing and replacing the damaged equipment, engineering services and “losses resulting from the extended service interruption suffered by its customers and Telus’ subsequent loss of business reputation.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

READ MORE: City of Penticton sees increase in unpermitted construction, renovation projects

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lawsuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers
Next story
No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Revelstoke schools preparing to reopen – should it happen

The province has not yet confirmed if school will resume this year

Interior Health to resume elective surgeries

“Our priority is to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19”

Study will examine septic systems at Naramata shoreline

Information will be used in community’s upcoming Liquid Waste Management Plan

No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

In other places the parks are opening for day use

Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

‘Fewer faces, bigger spaces’: Dr. Henry urges caution as B.C. sees 16 new cases, one death

Warning comes ahead of May long weekend

Telus files lawsuit against City of Penticton

Telus is claiming the City was negligent in their repairs of a power pole

Summerland’s Maple Roch products available on shelves at London Drugs

Local Central initiatives brings maple syrup brand to stores in Penticton, West Kelowna and Kelowna

Virus prompts Salmon Arm teacher to take 100 mile walk for hospital

Daniel Beals treks back and forth along foreshore for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

Skimikin Lake in Shuswap bursts banks, floods road

The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Senior rushed to hospital after mobility scooter collides with vehicle in Kelowna

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on May 13

Okanagan company partners with Salvation Army to make a difference during COVID-19

‘Instead of binge-watching Netflix, you can maybe make a difference out there’

Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centers

Interior Health formally closed down fitness gyms and yoga studios on April 2

Most Read