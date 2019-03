The temperatures are expected to be on the rise this week in the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan: Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures between 10 C and 15 C.

In the Shuswap: Expect more sun and temperatures in the teens.

In the Similkameen: The sun is expected to continue, with a high of 17 C.

Here is your full weekday weather update:

