Ten fires sparked in North Okanagan overnight

UPDATED WEDNESDAY, 9:05 a.m.: BC Wildfire Service says there have been 10 confirmed new fire starts between Cherryville and Revelstoke as a result of lightning rolling through the area Tuesday evening.
All fires are classified for now as ‘out of control,’ and will be until crews assess the fires.
Locally, in the North Okanagan, there are five fires:
– Bouleau forest service road (between Falkland and Westside)
– Harris Creek forest service road
– Spallumcheen Forest (the Silver Hills blaze between Lumby and Cherryville)
– Proctor Road (near Mabel Lake)
– Sugar Mountain (near Sugar Lake)
The other fires further north in the Shuswap are:
– Derry drainage (north end of Mabel Lake)
– Mount Begbie (Revelstoke)
– Three Valley Gap
– Hunter Range (north Enderby)
– two Sicamous fires within three miles
– Mara Lake
– Larch Hills
ORIGINAL
A small fire has been sparked near Cherryville.
BC Wildfire is reporting the wildfire, discovered Tuesday evening, is .01 hectare.
The fire is in the Silver Hills area.
Another fire was reported later the same evening in the Spallumcheen Forest. It is also only reported as being .01 hectare.
Updates will be posted as soon as they become available.
