The boy was rescued around 3:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon. (Contributed)

BREAKING: Ten-year-old boy rescued from manhole in Westbank

The boy is reported to have been taken to hospital by ambulance

A 10-year-old boy was rescued from a manhole on Friday afternoon.

The boy reportedly climbed into the hole himself around 3 p.m., prompting a large response by rescue crews.

The incident took place at 1900 Quail Lane, near the Westbank First Nation Health & Wellness Centre.

Firefighters found the young male had entered the hole to retrieve a ball and had fallen in deeper, becoming wedged below the surface in a small area.

The young male sustained what are believed to be minor injuries. After being removed from the manhole, he was taken to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance.

After he was lifted out of the hole, the boy was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Lakeview Heights crews, as well as off duty firefighters who were doing training, also assisted in the rescue.

West Kelowna Fire and Rescue asks parents to remind their children of the dangers of areas such as man holes and other confined spaces. These should not be entered under any circumstances and they can be deadly environments.

