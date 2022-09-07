Terry Fox Run returns to Revelstoke

In legacy of his ‘Marathon of Hope,’ the Terry Fox Run will raise money for cancer research

The run starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Revelstoke Railway Museum on Sep. 18. (Terry Fox Foundation)

Revelstoke will host its annual Terry Fox Run on Sep. 18, starting at the Revelstoke Train Museum at 9 a.m.

This past Apr. 12, marked 42 years since Terry Fox embarked on his Marathon of Hope, which started in St. John’s, Newfoundland, where Fox dipped his artificial leg in the Atlantic Ocean. For more than one hundred days, Fox completed 42 kilometeres per day to raise awareness and money for cancer research. Over the course of his run, Fox ran 5,373 kilometres until his progress was halted by the very thing that motivated him—cancer.

Since then, cities and towns across Canada have hosted their own Terry Fox runs for cancer research.

Revelstoke’s run will be Sunday, Sep. 18. Registration is available online, but it will also be available on the day of the run from 8:30 a.m. until the beginning of the run at 9 a.m.

The run is open to many different types of activity. Participants can wheel, bike, rollerblade, walk or run and even bring their furry canine friends as long as they are on a leash.

