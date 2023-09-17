Terry Fox’s legacy lives on as hundreds turn out to Penticton run

Around 200 people participated in the 43rd Terry Fox Run in Penticton on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (Monique Tamminga Western News) Penticton Terry Fox organizer Kevin Harvey and well known race announcer Steve King volunteer their time at the run each year. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Year after year, the Terry Fox Run in Penticton gets bigger with around 200 people coming out to the Rose Garden on Sunday morning.

Wearing Terry Fox T-shirts, and wearing a sticker for who they are running for, the people who participated ranged in age from just a few months old to all the way into their 80s. Many brought their four-legged companions too.

For Penticton Terry Fox Run organizer Kevin Harvey, the turn out was a good feeling.

“It’s a good community. Doug, Terry’s driver lives in town and to hear him speak and read what Terry’s wrote, it’s just an amazing thing,” said Harvey.

“Terry left a huge legacy and he’s part of Canadian culture. It doesn’t matter where you are from, everyone knows Terry’s story,” said Harvey.

Harvey has been organizing Penticton’s run for seven years, falling into the position by answering an ad calling for volunteers. He’s glad he did.

“This is all about Terry and what he ran for,” said Harvey before the run. “You would be very hard-pressed to find someone that’s not had their life touched by cancer in one way or another.”

Steve King, local race announcer also volunteers his time to bring the racers in at the Terry Fox Run.

Participants ran or walked one, two and five-kilometres.

The goal of the Penticton run was to raise $4,000. By Sunday afternoon, they had already exceeded that goal, raising $5,000. There is still time to donate here.

Terry Fox set on his Marathon of Hope in 1980 and covered 3,339 miles and raised $23.4 million for cancer research, before losing his battle with cancer on June 28, 1981, just one month before his 23rd birthday.

