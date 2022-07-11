Signs cautioned users of Canoe Beach on Saturday, July 3 to take care in the beach area because of high water. The lower sign noted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm Wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake. (File photo)

Signs cautioned users of Canoe Beach on Saturday, July 3 to take care in the beach area because of high water. The lower sign noted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm Wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake. (File photo)

Testing shows no harmful bacteria in Shuswap Lake algal bloom

Advisory to remain in effect as testing continues

Initial water quality testing has shown a possible algal bloom in parts of Shuswap Lake contains no sign of harmful cyanobacteria.

On June 29, the Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) announced an algal bloom cautionary advisory had been issued in response to blooms seen in parts of the lake, including Salmon Arm Bay, Canoe Beach and Sunnybrae.

A sign posted at Canoe Beach states the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the City of Salmon Arm and Interior Health are “monitoring an algae bloom in the Salmon Arm wharf and Sunnybrae/Canoe Point areas of Shuswap Lake.”

In a July 9 update, the SWC said the advisory remained in effect. However, testing at sites impacted by the “potential algal bloom” hadn’t shown “any signs of unsafe water conditions that can be associated with cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae. Furthermore, the visible signs of algae have dissipated.”

More water testing was to be done, however, with Interior Health recommending two consecutive samples be collected that show no sign of microcystin (the unsafe toxin that can be associated with cyanobacteria) before a cautionary advisory can be lifted.

“Therefore, since there has just been one sampling event to date, the cautionary advisory will remain in place,” explained the SWC.

The advisory issued on June 29, includes the following recommendations:

• Avoid direct contact with the algal bloom. If contact is made, rinse your body with clean water;

• Recreational activities such as swimming are discouraged in areas where the bloom is present;

• Do not consume drinking water directly from the lake. If your domestic water intake is from the Salmon Arm wharf area or Sunnybrae/Canoe Point, consider using an alternate source for drinking water. Contact your water supplier for more information.

• Consider providing pets and livestock with an alternate source of drinking water.

Read more: Shuswap Lake seeing high E. coli count at Sunnybrae Beach, also emerging algae bloom

Read more: Testing for possible algae bloom in Shuswap Lake to begin after weekend

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Shuswap Lake

Previous story
Enshrining UNDRIP, health-care transfers highlight day 1 of premiers talks in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Abbotsford boxer gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies

Just Posted

Swimming at Williamson Lake. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Water testing underway at Williamson Lake; city warns of algae bloom

Gary Averbach striding down the side of the highway on Bob’s Walk For Cancer Research. (Contributed by Gary Averbach)
B.C. senior walks from Calgary to Vancouver raising money for cancer research

Put on some sunglasses, the sun is blazing this week (Andy Bronson / The Herald)
Slather on some sunscreen, the sun is shining on the Okanagan

A town home in Kelowna plus other goodies in the package could be yours in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022 Dream Lottery. (bcchildren.com)
B.C. lottery prizes include pair of Okanagan homes