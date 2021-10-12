(PQB News file photo)

(PQB News file photo)

Thanksgiving long weekend phone delays plague B.C. ambulance service response

E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period a result of call transferring delays

B.C. emergency operators have again experienced delays in answering and processing emergency calls.

A spokesperson from the E-Comms 9-1-1 says the extended wait period for calls over the Thanksgiving weekend was the result of delays transferring the calls to the B.C. Ambulance Service.

The agency says, when this happens, people should not hang up but stay on the line until they can be helped.

Paramedics in B.C. have been speaking out about staffing shortages and burnout since the heat wave in June.

In July, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province would be adding more paramedics, dispatchers and ambulances.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: After a night of one-hour waits for ambulances, union goes public with concerns

Emergency calls

Previous story
A review of fires in Revelstoke this summer
Next story
Potential COVID-19 exposures listed for 15 Central Okanagan schools

Just Posted

Moss Street house fire scene on Sept. 9. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
A review of fires in Revelstoke this summer

Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall season. (Veronika Andrews/Pixabay)
Morning Start: Black-capped chickadees get smarter in the fall

Valerie Speer and Tina Lindegaard at the gallery before the exhibition. Jennifer Hedge was unable to attend the opening of the exhibit. (Contributed)
A coming together of landscapes: Three long-time friends showing their work at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Wild turkeys can be problematic says WildSafeBC. Jill Hayward photographer (bobjillh@gmail.com)
QUIZ: A celebration of turkey