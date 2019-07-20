The 7th Garden & Art Tour coming to Revelstoke

Submitted by the Local Food Initiative

The Local Food Initiative presents its seventh Annual Garden & Art Tour, a well-loved community event. The goal of this fundraiser is to show the scale and diversity of gardens in Revelstoke, providing gardeners and artists with a chance to shine, and curious residents with the opportunity to explore other people’s spaces and learn from their successes and failures.

On July 28 from 1 pm to 5 pm, choose your own adventure and explore the town by foot or bike guided by the tour the map. Bike rentals are available through Skookum Cycle and Ski for $10 if you register with gardenandart@revelstokelocalfood.com on or before July 25th.

Adult tickets are $10 and children under 12 are free. The event closes at 5 pm at which point the gardens are no longer available to visit!

The Revelstoke community has sponsored a wicked raffle valued at $300, tickets can be purchased for $2/entry while picking up your map at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (320 Wilson St.) from 1 pm until 4 pm.

This weekend, have active fun with the family and discover the creativity of gardening and art in Revelstoke!

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.