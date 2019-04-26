The Amazing Race Canada is in Revelstoke

A team asks City of Revelstoke staff directions to Revelstoke Mountain Resort outside the Railway Museum. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The race is on in Revelstoke.

The Amazing Race Canada is filming in Revelstoke today for Season 7. Events took place at Williamson Lake Campground, Railway Museum and Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Black Press staff were told on scene that there was also a biking event in the morning.

Every-once-in-awhile teams would race out of the building, with a camera man running behind. All heading towards a car. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Teams were spotted racing out of the museum with a camera man running behind. One team stopped and asked city workers where the Revelstoke Mountain Resort was and also information on how to get around a Canadian Pacific train. At the time, a train had stopped and was blocking the road crossing in front of the museum

The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition that features teams in a race across Canada and the world. It’s divided into a series of challenges. Teams receive destination clues and must complete the challenges to get to the next task. The first team to cross the finish line wins $500,000 in both cash and prizes. It’s the largest grand prize ever awarded for a Canadian competition series.

The show was in Revelstoke in January, scouting possible locations.

The contestants were in Kamloops earlier this week for filming. Season 7 is scheduled to air in July.

The museum was closed today for filming. If you squinted, you could see camera lights on the second floor. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A team asks locals for directions to Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

They thank the locals for the help. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A camera man grabs footage of them speeding off. The car stops soon after, so the camera man can get in the car. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There was a train blocking the tracks, so the team stops again and asks if there is another way to get to the ski hill. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The sign said it was closed for Fearless Productions. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Another team races out from the museum and are soon gone. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A camera man sits in the passenger seat. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Amazing Race Canada was also at Williamson Lake Campground. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The challenge involved kayaks. No teams were there when Black Press staff were present. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)