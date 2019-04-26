The Amazing Race Canada is in Revelstoke

The race is on in Revelstoke.
The Amazing Race Canada is filming in Revelstoke today for Season 7. Events took place at Williamson Lake Campground, Railway Museum and Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Black Press staff were told on scene that there was also a biking event in the morning.
|Every-once-in-awhile teams would race out of the building, with a camera man running behind. All heading towards a car. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Teams were spotted racing out of the museum with a camera man running behind. One team stopped and asked city workers where the Revelstoke Mountain Resort was and also information on how to get around a Canadian Pacific train. At the time, a train had stopped and was blocking the road crossing in front of the museum
The Amazing Race Canada is a reality television competition that features teams in a race across Canada and the world. It’s divided into a series of challenges. Teams receive destination clues and must complete the challenges to get to the next task. The first team to cross the finish line wins $500,000 in both cash and prizes. It’s the largest grand prize ever awarded for a Canadian competition series.
The show was in Revelstoke in January, scouting possible locations.
The contestants were in Kamloops earlier this week for filming. Season 7 is scheduled to air in July.