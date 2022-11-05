The first night of the Roxy Adventure Film Festival was a success with a full house

With skiing parts from Revelstoke to Alaska, RAFF did not disappoint

A packed house, big air, and big powder all contributed to a successful start to the Roxy Adventure Film Festival (RAFF) last night (Nov. 4) at the Roxy.

The second annual RAFF started last night, highlighting the special talents of some local skiers, including local legend, Sammy Carlson. The evening was capped off by a screening of Teton Gravity Research Films’ Magic Hour.

With whoops and hollers in the soldout crowd, attendees of the first night at the RAFF were not disappointed with the films that played. From the incredible talents of the locals showcased in No Sunscreen to the stunning locations, tricks, and cinematography displayed in Sammy Carlson’s Yup, the crowd was treated to back-to-back bangers.

The festival continues tonight (Nov. 5), with doors at 6:00 p.m. and the show starting at 7:00 p.m. Tonight’s featured entertainment will be Matchstick Production’s Anywhere from Here, followed by some local edits. This evening is presented by Pulse Boot Lab and Rize Boardshop.

RAFF continues on Sunday and Monday with multiple films each evening. Tickets are available at Skookum Bike and Ski, Pulse Boot Lab, Rize Board Shop, Valhalla Pure Outfitters, and of course the Roxy Theatre. However, those looking to attend are encouraged to try to get tickets early as tickets at the door may sell out.

