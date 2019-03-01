The Groovineers to play for Jazz Club at the Regent Hotel

The Jazz Club is returning on Friday, Mar. 15 featuring the exciting and popular local band, The Groovineers. The Groovineers are a Revelstoke based group rooted in Jazz but combining mixing it up with Blues, Rock and Groove styles. Comprised of Darcy Purcell, guitar, Matt Yaki, drums, Dave Marfleet, bass, Carl Laurence, trombone/vocals and Ron Butler, trumpet. The band has played in Revelstoke for a number of years in various forms of jazz based groups.

They are a dynamic group of players, covering a wide range of music. Yaki and Marfleet come from the jazz program at Humber College in Toronto and have established themselves as a fine rhythm team, combining well with Purcell’s mostly self taught approach to guitar. Laurence now living in Revelstoke, helps fill out the rest with Butler, who joins us from South Slocan. The audience is sure enjoy their sonic journey through the musical spectrum – there is something for everyone, from classics, standards with a twist to new school funk driven jazz.

The Jazz Club is located in the Selkirk Room at the Regent Hotel. Admission is by donation and doors open at 7:00. Music runs from 7:30 – 9:30 and food and bar service is available.