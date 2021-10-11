Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous. (File photo)

‘The little town that could’: Thanks given for support of Sicamous school’s breakfast club

PAC president says breakfast club can now run five days a week for the year

Sicamous is full of fabulous people.

Parkview Elementary School’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC) president Siobhan Rich wanted to give that shout out to the people of the “little town that could.”

Why? Because the PAC has already made amazing progress towards funding its breakfast club program for the entire year – and established recurring donations for years to come.

Rich said Sicamous locals of all ages, Albertans who love vacationing in Sicamous, people who grew up in Sicamous and moved away, and local companies all stepped up to donate.

Some even arranged monthly or yearly donations to the breakfast club.

“Without a doubt, our breakfast club can continue five days a week,” said Rich, who was worried it may not have been able to before the outpouring of support.

She said the bottle drive for the breakfast club was successful, and the Askew’s receipt box outside the school has been full every other day. For every $5,000 in receipts collected, Askew’s will donate a $20 gift card to the breakfast club. Rich is excited at the prospect of having PAC money freed up for funding literacy programs, and buses for field trips, once the breakfast club is fully funded.

