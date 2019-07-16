Sam Galvez stands in the shop of El Zorro Tailoring and Alterations, his six-year-old small business that now resides on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna. (David Venn - Capital News)

The Okanagan’s master tailor from Chile

Sam Galvez started his business 6 years ago and hasn’t stopped loving it

Sam Galvez once tailored a wedding dress from scratch in two weeks, after another tailor “totally ruined it.”

His shop, El Zorro Tailoring and Alterations, is filled with sewing tools, saturated coloured thread and dresses wrapped in long plastic bags that are the markings of a dry-cleaned product. No butter chicken or spaghetti allowed.

“I love it,” Galvez said. “I come here to play.”

READ MORE: Shop owner says City of Kelowna hurting small businesses

When Galvez was 14—the age in which Canadians are graduating Grade 8 and armouring up for their high school beat down—he enrolled in a program that specialized in tailoring.

“I went to school for four years to become a master tailor,” explained Galvez, whereas most other tailors learn second-hand.

Being a master tailor, Galvez said his abilities and expertise is much more vast and expansive than that of other tailors.

After school was finished, Galvez moved to Canada for a brief stint before returning to Chile for 16 years. When he returned to Kelowna in 2011, he worked a few jobs before starting his own small business in 2013.

He and his fashionably decorated mannequins used to have a place on Harvey Avenue, but moved downtown to their Ellis Street location just last year. He said business has been great and he has many customers.

“Small business is about getting into the network; it’s about getting people to know me and what a master tailor is,” Galvez said, dressed in a grey T-shirt with “El Zorro” written in golden glitter across the chest; a tape measure dangling around his neck.

READ MORE: Parking price hike could free up spots in downtown Kelowna

Sam is just the latest in the long-line of tri-generational Galvez tailors.

“My mom was a dress maker. My grandma on my father’s side was a tailor too,” he said. “So it runs in the family.”

It could be quad-generational, but it doesn’t look like his 19-year-old son is going to carry on the tradition.

“He doesn’t like it very much,” Galvez said. “But he comes and helps, which is nice.”

When Galvez was younger, his favourite super hero was the man whose name you see plastered on his window: El Zorro.

Somehow, he’s managed to offer alterations for men’s clothing, create wedding gowns and make custom clothing for women, all under a superhero pseudonym.

“This is art.”

READ MORE: The owners of Winfield Bakery in Lake Country are as sweet as their donuts

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. residents visiting B.C. help save drowning man in North Vancouver
Next story
Boat sails from trailer to pavement at Sicamous Highway 97A intersection

Just Posted

Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

She will be in the position until it is filled, it is not currently advertised

LETTER: Revelstoke Paddlesport Association opposed to gravel pit near Jordan River

City council has also expressed opposition to the gravel pit

Logging truck on fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

DriveBC says to expect delays

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

Jobs are available in a variety of departments

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

Summerland clinic will be closed on August long weekend

Medical office assistant needed at Rosedale Medical Clinic

Driver who killed Shuswap motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

B.C. adding fast-charge stations for electric highway trips

Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Kootenay stations ready for use

Most Read