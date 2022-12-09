The Revelstoke Skating Club wrapped up their 2022 schedule with the Christmas Show Off

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
The Revelstoke Skating Club’s Christmas Show Off was a hit on Thursday evening at the Revelstoke Forum, giving skaters the chance to show off their skills to friends and family.

From 4:30–6:00 p.m., skaters showcased their talent, donning their best holiday hats and outfits. At 6 p.m., parents were invited to join the skaters for a family skate, at which point a special red-suited skater took to the ice. The event marked the end of the club’s schedule for 2022.

The club will be back in action Jan. 3.

