The Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opened their latest exhibit on Thursday

A new month means a new exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, with four new artists

The Revelstoke Visual Art Centre (RVAC) opened their new latest gallery, featuring three special artists with varying styles.

With their previous gallery wrapped up on Sep. 1, RVAC opened their doors, welcoming four new artists to their galleries on Thursday, Sep. 16. With Brett Mallon filling the walls and floor of the main gallery, Delree Dumont (Wâpiski Kihéw Esquao), Darian Goldin Stahl, and Keely Halward occupied the remaining galleries.

People taking in the latest exhibit in the main gallery at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (Zachary Delaney)

The gallery doors opened at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. By 6:30 p.m. there was a crowd of over 25 people chatting, drinking, and taking in the artwork of the new exhibition. With more open space, many groups congregated in the main gallery, where Brett Mallon’s work was featured.

Brett Mallon’s “Desire Lines” exhibit is on display at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre (Zachary Delaney)

Mallon’s exhibit –Desire Lines– features paintings, sculptures, and drawings. His work is described as abstract expressionism, which comes through in the colour and form of his art. Dividing the middle of the main gallery, Mallon has four sculptures named Vessel(s) one, two, three, and four. The sculptures’ stark white tone offers a change of pace from the brightness of the paintings on the walls.

Off of the main gallery –in gallery one– Keely Halward’s When We Realize We’ve Been Distracted fills the walls with colour and circles. Halward’s “Mountain Moon” series features reimagined mountain landscapes in a circular form, which is expanded on for the exhibit. Her work uses brilliant tones, mixed markings, and new media.

In the second side gallery, Darian Goldin Stahl’s medically inspired exhibit aims to examine how the visual and material elements of healthcare affect people’s wellbeing. With various textures, colours, and materials, Stahl’s unique exhibit makes a big impact in a small space.

Delree Dumont’s exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. (Zachary Delaney)

The third side gallery hosted Delree Dumont’s (Wâpiski Kihéw Esquao), which was as educational as it was stunning. Pointillism is one form that featured prominently in Dumont’s work. The points in her work give an element of surrealism and texture to her work that is often likened to beadwork. Along with the paintings, Dumont also had bead and leatherwork on display.

A group examining one of Delree Dumont’s (Wâpiski Kihéw Esquao) pieces. (Zachary Delaney)

After a successful first evening, the exhibit will be there for the rest of the month until Oct. 9.

