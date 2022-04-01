The Scoop: News that made headlines this week

Josh Piercey recaps the top news items from around the Okanagan-Shuswap region

Happy Friday!

Black Press Media’s Josh Piercey has got the rundown of the top headlines from across the Okanagan this week.

One in custody following police chase, attempted car-jacking near Revelstoke

A 34-year-old man is in custody following a police pursuit and attempted car-jacking which resulted in a four-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on March 24.

According to RCMP, they responded to assist the BC Ambulance Service on the evening of March 23 when the man in question was experiencing a medical issue at a motel in Sicamous. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and officers determined that he had three outstanding warrants for his arrest out of the Upper Fraser Valley Detachment. The warrants were not executed at the time, stated RCMP.

At noon the following day, the man discharged himself from the hospital. Police say he and an accomplice fled the area in a vehicle, which was later spotted by RCMP in Sicamous and a pursuit was initiated.

Resort hotel and village proposed on Okanagan Lake

A major mixed-use waterfront village has been proposed on the Okanagan Lake shoreline in Vernon.

Avillia Developments has applied for an amendment to the official community plan (OCP) to make way for Port Okanagan, a project that would include a resort hotel as well as multi-residential and commercial uses at the corner of Okanagan Landing and Lakeshore Roads.

Other elements to the development include a conference centre, park space, a network of pedestrian pathways, improved lake access and protection of the surrounding sensitive wetland area.

Highway 1 open between Revelstoke and Golden following avalanche

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden reopened last night just after 12:00 a.m. after an avalanche slid onto the road.

The avalanche occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday (March 29) afternoon and the road remained closed for nearly nine hours.

Spring swings: Revelstoke Golf Club prepares for opening day

While most of Revelstoke is still covered in ice and slush, patches of sleepy grass are making an appearance around town as the blades of spring push their way up through the snow.

At the Revelstoke Golf Club, superintendent Mark Hoey and the rest of the team at the club are helping that process along as they prepare for opening day on the course in late April.

