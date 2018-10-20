The Valley Votes: Your election results

The results are in from the 2018 municipal election.

Starting in Kelowna, incumbent Colin Basran will be mayor of the city for another four years.

Basran has earned 16,904 of a potential 29,904 votes.

Council will be comprised of Maxine DeHart, Gail Given, Luke Stack, Mohini Singh, Brad Sieben, Charlie Hodge, Ryan Donn and newcomer Loyal Wooldridge.

In Vernon, Victor Cumming has been elected mayor with 4,928 votes. The six council positions were filled by Brian Quiring , Scott Anderson , Dalvir Nahal , Kari Gares , Akbal Mund and Kelly Fehr.

Penticton elected John Vassilaki as mayor with 5,144 votes to beat out incumbent Andrew Jakubeit.

Councillors elected are Jake Kimberley (4,909 votes), Campbell Watt (4,566 votes), Frank Regehr (4,386 votes), Katie Robinson (3,101 votes) and Judy Sentes (2,772).

Salmon Arm will also have a new mayor for the next four years, Alan Harrison beat our incumbent Nancy Cooper.

Elected councilors are Chad Eliason, Tim Lavery, Kevin Flynn, Louise Wallace Richmond, Debbie Cannon and Sylvia Lindgren.

In the Central Okanagan:

West Kelowna’s new mayor is Gord Milsom with 6,050 votes.

There will be some new faces on council this time round with Stephen Johnston, Jayson Zilkie, Rick de Jong, Doug Findlater, Carol Zanon and Jason Friesen.

Summerland will have a new mayor as Toni Boot defeated Janet Peake.

The councillors are Doug Holmes, Erin Trainer, Erin Carlson, Doug Patan, Richard Barkwill and Martin Van Alphen. Holmes, Trainer, Carlson and Barkwill all served on the past term of council.

Lake Country will keep longtime mayor James Baker with 1,479 votes. Penny gamble and Bill Scarrow are Lake Country’s councillors at large. Cara Reed is the new Carr’s Landing councillor. Blair A Ireland is the Okanagan Centre incumbent. Jeremy G Kozub is acclaimed in Winfield, Todd D McKenzie is the Oyama incumbent.

Harry Gough is Peachland’s new mayor by a single vote over incumbent Cindy Fortin.

Gough had 804 votes, while Fortin had 803.

The voter turnout also continues to soar far above the provincial average, as 2,348 residents cast their ballots, 52 per cent of Peachland’s population.

Elected to council is Patrick Van Minsel, Pete Coolio, Terry Condon, Pam Cunningham, Keith Fielding, and Mike Kent.

In the South Okanagan:

Martin Johansen has taken the mayor’s seat in Oliver with 879 votes, beating out incumbent Ron HovanesIn.

Petra Veintimilla, David Mattes, Larry Schwartzenberger, and Aimee Grice are the town’s new councillors.

Sue McKortoff has been named Mayor of Osoyoos with 1,379 votes

Brian Harvey, CJ Rhodes, Jim Kind, and Myers Bennett have been named as the town’s councillors.

In Keremeos, Manfred Bauer will remain mayor with 299 votes. Preliminary results show that 47 per cent of eligible voters voted in Keremeos.

All four council candidates were acclaimed and therefore Jeremy Evans, Arden Holley, Sherry Philpott-Adhikary and Jason Wiebe will make up the Keremeos council.

In the North Okanagan:

Christine A Fraser is the new mayor of Spallumcheen defeating incumbent Janice Brown. Council will be made up of Todd York, Christine LeMaire, Gerry Popoff, Joe Van Tienhoven, Andrew Casson, John Bakke and Carolyn Farris.

Incumbent Jim D Garlick will remain mayor of Coldstream; while council will be made up of Ruth A Hoyte, Pat M Cochrane, Doug G Dirk, Stephanie A Hoffman, Richard J Enns and Glen A Taylor.

Lumby has elected Kevin Acton as mayor.

Council will consist of Randal W Ostafichuk, Lorelei A Fiset, Sherry K Kineshankp, and Lori D Mindnich.

Christian Pieper was acclaimed in Armstrong. Jim Wright, a former councillor in Summerland having served two years was the only challenger to the City of Armstrong Council and came out on top in the ballots. Wright will join Gary Froats, Shirley Fowler, Paul Britton, Steven Drapala and Linda Fisher.

Enderby’s council will remain the same for another term.

All six council members and incumbent mayor Greg McCune have won their respective races.

In the Shuswap and Revelstoke:

Terry Rysz was acclaimed in Sicamous.

The new Sicamous council will consist of incumbents Gord Bushell, Malcolm Makayev, Colleen Anderson and Jeff Malmes. They will be joined by newcomers Bob Evans and Ryan Airey.

Gary Sulz is the new mayor of Revelstoke, and the council will be made up of Mike Brooks-Hill, Nicole Cherlet, Steven Cross, Rob Elliott, Jackie Rhind and Cody Younker.

