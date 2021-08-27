The wait continues for application to remove Jordan River area from Crown Land

More than 50 people attended the community meeting hosted by Grusky Layco of Jake-Jay Construction and voiced their concerns about the proposed gravel pit near the Jordan River. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The City of Revelstoke’s application to have the land in the Jordan River area removed from Crown Land remains in flux, more than four months later.

Staff prepared the application after council demanded action, on a short timeline, in March of 2021.

“As time goes by those lands become more and more at risk to what the community views as inappropriate, and what I view as inappropriate development on those lands,” Coun. Tim Palmer said at the time.

READ MORE: Revelstoke councillor demands update on protection of the Jordan River

In April, Marianne Wade, director of development services estimated the province would need approximately three months to process the application.

It was submitted April 16, just three days after council approved the action. However, on Aug. 10, the province reported that the coordinator in charge of processing the document was deployed to help with the wildfires, but the review of the application was mostly complete, aside from First Nations consultation.

City staff said that once the consultation is complete, they will receive an update as to the status of the application.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke applying to withdraw Jordan River from Crown Land

A Section 17 Conditional Withdrawal, under the Crown Land Act, could see the land surrounding the Jordan River protected from development with decision-making power shifted to the city from the province.

Protecting the Jordan River area became a community priority in 2019 after an application was made to build a gravel pit near Westside Rd.

Despite public outcry and a letter opposing the application from the city, the province issued a temporary license to occupy and investigate a portion of the land for a gravel pit near the Jordan River. The license expires December 2021.

The Revelstoke Review reached out to Jake-Jay Construction, the holder of the license, for an update on the project on Aug. 26, however, they said they do not have any new information to provide at this time.

READ MORE: ‘This river is a treasure’-Revelstoke resident opposes gravel pit proposal near Jordan River

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentRevelstoke