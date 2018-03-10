Musician Tim Reardon said he had equipment stolen from his home outside of Lumby this week. - Credit: Facebook

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

A Central Okanagan musician has turned to social media to find his stolen band equipment.

Tim Reardon, of the Kelowna band The Young’Uns, said the equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby on Highway 6 sometime this week.

He noticed the lock was broken on his garage door a few days ago but didn’t think anything of it until he went to load up for a gig Friday, March 9.

“They made it look like everything was really normal, so you couldn’t really tell,” he said. He said called the RCMP that day.

Reardon is asking the public to look for high-end equipment in local pond shops.

Yesterday, he made a post on Facebook which has been shared almost 500 times.

“Hopefully something will surface that will possibly lead to a lead,” he said. “Luckily I have house insurance so I’m hoping it’s covered. I have to cover it either way because it’s my livelihood.”

Emails have been sent to the Vernon RCMP for comment. The story will be updated as more information is provided.

The equipment list:

QSC Touchmix 16

• Microh LED Lighting System

• LINE 6 M9 x 2

• Traynor YVC 50 Black Guitar Amp

• Korg Chrome Keyboard 73 key

• Sure Beta 58

• Sennheiser M2

• Audio Technica In-Ear Monitors

• Wampler Compression pedal

• Crybaby Wah

• Electro Harmonix Soul Food Pedal

• Digitech Stompbox Modeller

• ART tube preamp

• Assorted guitar cables

• Shure 212 in earbuds

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Small town RCMP detachments not the best place for buy and sell
Next story
B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Just Posted

City to receive $5 million from federal government to upgrade intersection at Fourth, Townley and Victoria

The City also received about $168,000 to update Official Community Action Plan

World renown dance and acappela group to perform in Revelstoke

Black Umfolosi will take the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre stage on March 24

Townhouse development proposed for Columbia Park

Revelstoke Golf Course Townhouses project moving forward with public hearing

Smart Cities Challenge puts Revelstoke in the running for $50 million

Priority is to get residents thinking about creative solutions to community problems

More than $10K raised for CMH guide injured in avalanche in less than 24 hours

‘Big Al’ has been a long-time fixture of the CMH Monashees community – last week he suffered a severe concussion and broke his femur

VIDEO: Do you think the City of Revelstoke should include glass in its curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

The Young’Uns member searching for stolen equipment

Kelowna - Tim Reardon said band equipment was stolen from his home outside of Lumby

Small town RCMP detachments not the best place for buy and sell

Princeton cop urges residents to not use the parking lot for transactions

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences ‘like a bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Most Read