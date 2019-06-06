Arion Therapeutic Farm celebrates its 10th anniversary June 9 and offers free admission to families looking to meet the farm life. Photo: Arion Therapeutic Farm Facebook

Therapeutic animal farm in Okanagan celebrates 10th anniversary

Arion Therapeutic Farm will have free admisson in memory of co-founder Toppy Cowen June 9

A popular and calming Kelowna attraction is celebrating its 10 year anniversary.

Arion Therapeutic Farm was recreated in 2016 by Heather Henderson and will honor Henderson’s father and co-founder of the farm, Toppy Cowen, with a celebration event on June 9.

Free admission, an annual horse show, and food trucks join the farm’s residents for the 10th anniversary.

“While the past 10 years have been extremely rewarding by positively impacting thousands of lives, the harsh reality is we would not be open if it wasn’t for the gift of time from our dedicated volunteers.” said Henderson.

“We have shifted our focus to offering Kelowna valuable therapeutic farm experiences. We would like to encourage philanthropists and businesses to see the tremendous value in our concept and consider sponsoring families who would benefit from the healing environment Arion offers.”

READ MORE: Kelowna teen gets biking confidence with new artificial limb

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Food Bank looking for new executive director

Arion is a 95 per cent volunteer effort with more 800 hours of volunteer time every month. The United Way and The Capri Rotary Club have supported the farm since its inception.

The farm offers therapeutic programs and classes for all ages, and the farm is open year-round with more than 50 farm animals and horses available to be met.

The farm is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, the horse show runs until 12 p.m. and Renegade Kitchen food truck will be serving plant-based food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information at ariontherapeutic.farm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Just Posted

D-Day from a Revelstoke perspective

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives Germany invaded Poland on Sept. 1,… Continue reading

Road construction continues to the east, high 19 in Revelstoke today

Roads, weather and active fires

Revelstoke Community Calendar for June 5

Art Sale June 7-8 Art First! All art is 10-50 per cent… Continue reading

Women’s Shelter Society rents new outreach space downtown Revelstoke

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society has… Continue reading

Politically Incorrect: Blessed is the municipal taxpayer

Blessed are the taxpayers for will they receive abundant services. If you… Continue reading

Okanagan wildlife artist named Ducks Unlimited Canada Artist of the Year

Terry Isaac is a wildlife artist who uses acrylic and board as his medium

Crews battle 100 hectare grass fire west of Kamloops as dry conditions continue

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

1,700 cans, 526 oz of whiskey, helicopters but no arrests at B.C. village house party

RCMP say no laws were broken at the ‘rather large’ party

Canadian shoppers want green packaging, but reluctant to pay more: study

Only about 38 per cent of respondents were willing to pay more

Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Canadian War Museum historian Tim Cook called the 75th anniversary especially significant

Okanagan teen gets biking confidence with new artificial limb

Haddessah Block gets some help for a favourite activity

Okanagan car wash fined by WorkSafeBC after death of employee

An employee was found dead in the storage area of the Super Wash car wash on Main Street

Vernon Search and Rescue come to aid of injured dirt biker

VSAR aided BCAS in the rescue near Becker Lake Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna man denies he was hiding evidence when he tossed hammer, murder trial hears

Trial of Steven Randy Pirko continued June 5 in B.C. Supreme Court

Most Read