FILE. (The Canadian Press)

‘There was chaos’: Five wounded, one critically in north Toronto club shooting

No suspect information was immediately released

Toronto police say five people were wounded during a shooting inside a nightclub in north Toronto early Monday morning.

They say the shooting happened at the District 45 nightclub at Finch and Keele streets around 2 a.m.

Police spokeswoman Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook says “there was chaos” in the packed nightclub after two men and three women were injured in the shooting.

She says a man is in hospital in life-threatening condition and the other four victims are in non-life threatening condition.

No suspect information was immediately released.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride
Next story
B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 25 degrees

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Temperatures around 30C are expected region-wide.

PHOTOS: Highway 1 improvements restoring fish habitat in Glacier National Park

For the first time in 57 years, bull trout are crossing underneath Highway 1 near Rogers Pass

Community Benefits Agreements (CBA)

To the Constituents of Revelstoke

To Nelson from Revelstoke: by water and land

Two athletes with spinal cord injuries recently completed the 250 km journey

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Okanagan Dream Rally super-car compilation

Check out some of these must-see cars

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Raptors evacuated due to threatening South Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, people caught a glimpse of the celestial spectacle.

Fatal stabbing victim’s father said he fears RCMP will sweep investigation ‘under the rug’

RCMP say they’re committed to getting to the bottom of the 16-year-old’s death.

The dogs of B.C. Day

Who cares what humans are doing; let’s see how the dogs are celebrating

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Most Read