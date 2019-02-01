‘There’s a fundamental failure in housing’ says MP Wayne Stetski

Stetski says the Trudeau Liberals are failing when it comes to providing affordable housing

Here’s what NDP Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski said in the House of Commons on Jan. 31.

—————————————————————————————

Mr. Speaker, I would also like to thank my colleague for her tireless

advocacy for affordable housing across Canada.

Yesterday was mental health awareness day and in question period, I raised

the particular challenges faced by people with mental illnesses around

housing. I met with a woman in one of the communities in my riding who is

living in a storage unit. I had that confirmed afterward by some of the

municipal people. I wonder if the member could talk about the need for

enhanced funding for both mental illness and housing and the relationship

between the two.

—————————————————————————————

Mr. Speaker, I know my colleague across the floor cares about people. In

that context, I would like to read something that I received from Cheryl

Dowden, the co-chair of the Nelson Committee on Homelessness. Nelson is a

community in my riding of Kootenay—Columbia.

It states that a recent federally funded count identified 132 people who

were homeless in Nelson, which has a population of 10,664 people. That’s

over 1% of the population. Of the 101 people who agreed to be surveyed, 56%

reported that they first experienced homelessness before the age of 19

years. One-third of all people surveyed in Nelson experiencing homelessness

were youth 24 years old and under. The overall vacancy rate for rental

housing in 2017 in Nelson was 0%.

Does that not indicate a fundamental failure in the housing that is

currently being offered to Canadians, and particularly the people in

Nelson?

—————————————————————————————

Madam Speaker, my riding is adjacent to South Okanagan—West Kootenay, and my

communities are experiencing the same kinds of issues and challenges. We

have been members of Parliament now for three years, and in my riding of

Kootenay—Columbia the situation continues to get worse. The number one issue

for businesses is affordable housing to support new employees and new staff.

It is just not there.

I would be interested in the member’s perspective in terms of the last three

years. Have things become better or worse in his riding? In my riding they

continue to get worse.

—————————————————————————————

Madam Speaker, Erin from the homeless outreach and homelessness prevention

program in Cranbrook has sent me four pages of concerns that we have in the

city of Cranbrook. I will just quickly cover three of them.

A woman with a young baby had to suddenly flee her spouse after a severely

violent event. All she could find was a one-bedroom suite for $1,000 plus

utilities, as her 30-day stay in the local transition house was up and there

was no space in second-stage housing.

A veteran from the Canadian Armed Forces was charged $850 for rent. When the

landlord realized this person had a support animal for PTSD, this person was

charged an additional $150 per month. There were no other housing options

for this person.

Young indigenous parents were struggling for the return of their three

children. They worked to get their personal issues in check enough to have

them returned, but because they do not have a large enough home, the

children are not permitted to live with them. This is a very common

occurrence.

Is the Liberal government not failing that single mother, that veteran and

that indigenous family when it comes to housing?