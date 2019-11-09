Driving conditions are foggy between Merritt and Kamloops. (Submitted photo)

Thick fog between Merritt and Kamloops

Drive BC warns drivers to use caution at times of poor visibility

Drive BC is warning travellers between Merritt and Kamloops of poor driving conditions due to thick fog.

Video of the poor visibility on the highway was posted shortly after 3 p.m. Drive BC advises drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and ensure that their lights are turned on.

