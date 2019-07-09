In the early morning hours of July 8, a thief entered Burger55 using a key and robbed the business of an entire safe deposit box. (Photo: Facebook)

Thief robs South Okanagan burger restaurant with key, steals safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

A South Okanagan business owner is still reeling after he got an early morning call on Monday about his burger restaurant being robbed.

Owner of Burger55, Ronald Bee who lives in West Kelowna, said the thief entered the building on Front Street in Penticton at about 2:30 a.m. on July 8 using a key to get in.

He said the robber ran around its perimeter to avoid security cameras and robbed the business of its safe deposit box, which contained staff tips and over $1,500 in cash.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

Luckily, one camera managed to catch the man’s side profile.

“I am hoping the RCMP’s more sophisticated equipment is able to get a profile of who it was,” said Bee, who noted that whoever broke in was familiar with the inside of his business.

“My wife and I have owned Burger55 for just over one year. I’ve never even thought to pick up the safe. I thought that it was mounted to the floor — sadly it wasn’t,” he said. “That person came up to my office and knew exactly where he was going and took the safe with him.”

READ MORE: Another Penticton business broken into

Bee said he and his wife are thankful they installed security cameras last week. He said he has flooded social media with the footage in an attempt to suss out the culprit.

“If you see somebody wearing a nice white hat and hoodie looking suspicious around your business, it’s more than likely this person could be casing you out to look for an opening to take advantage of your business.”

