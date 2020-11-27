Thieves break into, steal items from North Okanagan mailbox

Police are investigating after two individuals reportedly broke into a mailbox in Armstrong Thursday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. Nov. 26, a member of the public witnessed the two suspects break into and remove items from a community mailbox in the 2100 block of Van Kleeck Avenue, according to RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.
The witness provided the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP with a descriptsion of the suspects, as well as a description of their vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and ask that anyone who may have information contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028.