Thieves nabbed by Barriere Mounties during McLure break-ins

Barriere Mounties nabbed a man and woman alleging breaking into trailers and small cabins on a private McLure property, after being tipped off by an alert resident.

Police say they were contacted by a vigilant local at 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, who had observed two suspicious people entering the private rural property on foot. A Kamloops RCMP Police Dog Service canine team was also called in to assist in a search of the area.

“Police Service Dog Kody quickly located a track, and led his handler and front line Barriere RCMP officers to two suspects, who were taken into police custody without incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for BC RCMP Southeast District.

O’Donaghey added while actively tracking the suspects – a man and a woman – “police observed evidence along the way to suggest that the suspects were breaking into cabins and trailers in the area.”

Police seized a set of brass knuckles, a canister of bear spray, break-in tools and other items from the couple.

A 32-year-old Kamloops man was held in custody on outstanding warrants for his arrest, issued out of the Vernon North Okanagan area. A 27-year-old Barriere woman was released with a future court date in July.

The investigation remains ongoing, with both individuals facing potential charges related to the incident.

