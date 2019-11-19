Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a robbery from Simply Delicious in Vernon early Tuesday, as two masked individuals made their way into the shop, pried open a bitcoin machine and stole $2,000. The incident was captured on security video. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is investigating an early-morning break-in caught on video at a downtown Vernon business.

Two masked, dark hoodie-wearing individuals can be seen in a video smashing the front glass door at Simply Delicious on 31st Avenue, and making their way into the facility.

“I got a call at 4:30 a.m. from the alarm company saying there had been a burglary,” said Simply Delicious’ Troy Roland. “They smashed the glass and proceeded toward the bitcoin machine.”

Roland said the thieves pried the machine open with pry bars and sledge hammers, and made off with two of the machine’s three money magazines, netting about $2,000.

The third machine was left behind.

Roland said theft protection is prominent at the store.

“We have 16 security cameras and other theft protection equipment,” he said.

Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Online tips can be sent to nokscrimestoppers.com.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two-month water advisory issued for some North Okanagan customers
Next story
Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

Just Posted

‘People told me I couldn’t do it’: Film on first trans-Rockies paragliding adventure coming to Revelstoke

The Endless Chain movie also explores masculinity through paragliding

Live music and harm reduction scheduled for Welcome Week

Pender Street Steppers will be playing Traverse on Nov. 28

Revelstokians trying to make a difference with Mindful Mondays

Locals invite you to make changes to reduce your carbon footprint starting one day a week

Revelstoke and District Humane Society raises $4,200

The community came out for their annual photos with Santa event

Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

Make friends with your new neighbours at one of many fun events Nov. 23-30

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

Kelownians and Vernonites told to keep eyes peeled for wanted man

Man wanted for theft under $5,000

Pot shop opens near Princeton on band land

A medical and recreational cannabis shop opened earlier this month near Princeton.… Continue reading

Bidders down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Former Okanagan-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Most Read