Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

The Chase RCMP are seeking those responsible for two property crimes in rural areas near the village. (File Photo)

The Chase RCMP are investigating a break and enter at the eco-depot located at 1595 Martin Prairie Road in Pritchard.

Overnight on Feb. 17, three suspects cut the fence at the recycling depot which is managed by the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD). Several items were taken including bottles and a mattress.

Also on the property crime front, the Chase RCMP are still looking for those responsible for an early-February break in on Kamloops Shuswap Road. Thieves entered a commercial garage in the 5500 block through a broken window and took three sets of Goodyear Duratrac tires. They also stole a yellow Champion brand generator, a green and black Ryobi generator, a Husquavarna chain saw, a Stihl brush saw and various hand tools.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Chase RCMP catch wanted man

Read more: Intentionally-set fire damages Scotch Creek building

Impaired driver taken off road in Anglemont.

The Chase RCMP issued a 50-year-old Anglemont man a driving prohibition after finding his truck parked in the middle of the road.

The RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Vickers Trail in Anglemont at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 2. Officers found a grey pickup truck parked in the roadway when they arrived on the scene. The driver was given a 90-day driving prohibition after failing a roadside screening device. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school
Next story
‘Somebody’s going to be shot’ in upcoming election campaign, Canada’s top bureaucrat says

Just Posted

‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Revelstoke teen musician makes top 100 in CBC music competition

Round two voting is now open until Feb. 26

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Revelstoke Grizzlies celebrate the end of their regular season with awards

Their last game is on Saturday and the playoffs start next week

MP Stetski calls for more funding for rural internet

Stetski says there is a growing digital divide between rural and urban communities

Revelstoke Search and Rescue calls Feb. 11-17

Revelstoke Search and Rescue reports their activities to Emergency Management BC who… Continue reading

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Cold War Cabaret offers song, slam poetry and sock puppets

Devon More returns to Shuswap with Berlin Waltz, March 16

Shuswap athletes help Team BC to podium at Canada Winter Games

Speed-skater wins bronze, ringette player contributes to playoff victory

Most Read