Think outside the classroom: Revelstoke schools go outside to learn

An outdoor classroom near Begbie View Elementary. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews) Teacher Janette Vickers’ Grade 2 students learn to count using rocks and pine cones. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews) Health experts have said COVID-19 has less of a chance to spread in outdoor settings, which also allows for easier physical distancing. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews) “Outdoor learning provides experiential, hands-on, place-based learning,” said Janette Vickers, Grade 2 teacher. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews) Previous years, Janette Vickers said she took her students out once per week. Post COVID-19, she goes everyday. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews) Each student has a stump to sit on. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews) Greg Uremovich, at Begbie View Elementary, said his classes try to utilize the forested and green spaces beside the school. Here, they play soccer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Even in the rain, Teacher Greg Uremovich said the kids go outside. “They have learned to pack extra clothes to change afterwards,” he said. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A group of elementary students leave the school and head for the woods. No, it’s not recess. It’s time for math.

While they walk, kids banter about dragon flies and trees. At the end of the path, stumps are set in a circle beneath large conifers.

This is one of Revelstoke’s outdoor classrooms.

“Outdoor learning provides experiential, hands-on, place-based learning,” said Janette Vickers, teacher for Grade 2 at Arrow Heights.

Prior to COVID-19, Vickers said she would take her class outdoors once a week. Now, she tries to go outside with her students every day.

“I really like learning outside,” said one student as she counts rocks in series of twos and fives up to 50.

“At home all I want to do is stay inside. But at school, all I want to do is go outside.”

Health experts have said COVID-19 has less of a chance to spread in outdoor settings, which also allows for easier physical distancing.

“Outdoor learning fosters a sense of wonder in students,” said Vickers.

Students spot a centipede and Vickers suggest they count the legs on the insect.

Each student also has a sit spot at a nearby tree. The class will do silent sits to listen to nature and be connected to a sense of place, said Vickers. This will be year round, so students notice a change throughout the seasons.

Students will be able to see if September looks, sounds and feels different than December, she said.

Many classes at Revelstoke schools have also headed outside.

Greg Uremovich, at Begbie View Elementary, said his classes try to utilize the forested and green spaces beside the school.

Some days, the kids play soccer. Other days, the class heads down to the river to learn math and science. Also perhaps, to skip rocks.

Even in the rain, Uremovich said the kids go outside.

“They have learned to pack extra clothes to change afterwards,” he said.

Other recent Revelstoke school trips include heading to Begbie Falls to learn about fish habitat and the Jordan River to discuss how climate change could impact different bio-geographic zones.

“Teachers are really now getting to choose their own adventures,” said Kendra VonBremen, physical education teacher at Revelstoke Secondary School.

She said COVID-19 was the kick that was needed to spur more outdoor learning.

“Traditionally, students stayed at their desks. Now, we are moving away from that.”

VonBremen takes her students climbing, skiing and hiking. She said it’s important for students to discover the sense of peace the outdoors can provide and find strength to push through uncomfortable situations, like rain and mosquitoes.

“For many people, the outdoors is their church. It’s a connection to the land.”

VonBremen said it’s essential for students to learn what surrounds them so they can determine what to value.

“It’s hard to care about what’s around you, if you don’t know what is.”

