Think outside the classroom: Revelstoke schools go outside to learn

An outdoor classroom near Begbie View Elementary. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews)
Teacher Janette Vickers’ Grade 2 students learn to count using rocks and pine cones. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews)
Health experts have said COVID-19 has less of a chance to spread in outdoor settings, which also allows for easier physical distancing. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews)
“Outdoor learning provides experiential, hands-on, place-based learning,” said Janette Vickers, Grade 2 teacher. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews)
Previous years, Janette Vickers said she took her students out once per week. Post COVID-19, she goes everyday. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews)
Each student has a stump to sit on. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Reviews)
Greg Uremovich, at Begbie View Elementary, said his classes try to utilize the forested and green spaces beside the school. Here, they play soccer. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Even in the rain, Teacher Greg Uremovich said the kids go outside. “They have learned to pack extra clothes to change afterwards,” he said. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A group of elementary students leave the school and head for the woods. No, it’s not recess. It’s time for math.

While they walk, kids banter about dragon flies and trees. At the end of the path, stumps are set in a circle beneath large conifers.

This is one of Revelstoke’s outdoor classrooms.

“Outdoor learning provides experiential, hands-on, place-based learning,” said Janette Vickers, teacher for Grade 2 at Arrow Heights.

Prior to COVID-19, Vickers said she would take her class outdoors once a week. Now, she tries to go outside with her students every day.

“I really like learning outside,” said one student as she counts rocks in series of twos and fives up to 50.

“At home all I want to do is stay inside. But at school, all I want to do is go outside.”

Health experts have said COVID-19 has less of a chance to spread in outdoor settings, which also allows for easier physical distancing.

READ MORE: Parents, educators push for outdoor learning experiments to address COVID fears

“Outdoor learning fosters a sense of wonder in students,” said Vickers.

Students spot a centipede and Vickers suggest they count the legs on the insect.

Each student also has a sit spot at a nearby tree. The class will do silent sits to listen to nature and be connected to a sense of place, said Vickers. This will be year round, so students notice a change throughout the seasons.

Students will be able to see if September looks, sounds and feels different than December, she said.

READ MORE: 80-year-old Revelstokian smashes national track and field records

Many classes at Revelstoke schools have also headed outside.

Greg Uremovich, at Begbie View Elementary, said his classes try to utilize the forested and green spaces beside the school.

Some days, the kids play soccer. Other days, the class heads down to the river to learn math and science. Also perhaps, to skip rocks.

Even in the rain, Uremovich said the kids go outside.

“They have learned to pack extra clothes to change afterwards,” he said.

Other recent Revelstoke school trips include heading to Begbie Falls to learn about fish habitat and the Jordan River to discuss how climate change could impact different bio-geographic zones.

“Teachers are really now getting to choose their own adventures,” said Kendra VonBremen, physical education teacher at Revelstoke Secondary School.

READ MORE: New Revelstoke afterschool care group launches

She said COVID-19 was the kick that was needed to spur more outdoor learning.

“Traditionally, students stayed at their desks. Now, we are moving away from that.”

VonBremen takes her students climbing, skiing and hiking. She said it’s important for students to discover the sense of peace the outdoors can provide and find strength to push through uncomfortable situations, like rain and mosquitoes.

“For many people, the outdoors is their church. It’s a connection to the land.”

VonBremen said it’s essential for students to learn what surrounds them so they can determine what to value.

“It’s hard to care about what’s around you, if you don’t know what is.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’
Next story
North has far fewer COVID-19 cases than Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan group seeks climate change solutions

The Okanagan Sustainability Leadership Council to showcase new documentary

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Think outside the classroom: Revelstoke schools go outside to learn

COVID-19 has spurred outdoor learning

80-year-old Revelstokian smashes national track and field records

Marek Glowacki has played the sport all his life

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke for August, September

The number of cases since January remains at three

Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

There are 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province

RCMP seek missing North Okanagan man

Justin Robinson last seen Oct. 8 in Vernon

Two charged with attempted murder in Vernon stabbing to return to court

Charges of Jordan Kupser and Brennan Metlewsky stem from 2017 stabbing incident

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summerland RCMP respond to man armed with knife

Incident occurred on morning of Oct. 9

Guilty verdict in Kamloops kidnapping trial

B.C. Supreme Court Justice found Michael Mathieson guilty on a number of charges

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

Puppy loses leg after fall from moving vehicle in North Shuswap, BC SPCA investigating

Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs

Prominent Okanagan businessmen charged with immigration fraud

Penticton’s Paul Singla and Oliver’s Randy Toor appear in court Oct. 21

Most Read