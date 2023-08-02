Third-annual Thanksgiving Back coming to Revelstoke

Thanksgiving Back will return for its third year in Revelstoke after two strong years of producing regenerative tourism.

The ‘Thanksgiving Back’ program first started in 2021 as a way to bring in new tourists while also getting the visitors to help some of the organizations that make Revelstoke a destination worth visiting. By signing up, volunteers received money towards their accommodations in town. The program was such a success the last two years that its back again for a third.

The program will run over two weekends, Sep. 22–24 and Sep. 30 – Oct. 1, and volunteers will have a few different positions to choose from. Some of the partners for this year’s program are the Local Food Initiative, the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, and the Revelstoke Cycling Association, among plenty of others.

This year, participants will be reimbursed $500 toward their accommodations upon completion of the volunteer work.

To participate in the program, prospective volunteers can visit Tourism Revelstoke’s Event Brite page to sign up for one of the different projects. Visitors may only qualify for the exchange if their visit is for two or more days with one of the affiliate accommodators.

