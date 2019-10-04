Third cannabis store proposed for Revelstoke

City council will be discussing the application at their Oct. 7 meeting

Revelstoke City Council will see an application for a third cannabis retail store in the city at their Oct. 7 council meeting.

The proposed business would be at 427 2nd St. East, which is the building where Spice O’ Life Emporium is located.

The referral from the province for applicant Michelle Gagnon’s company Stoked Cannabis, was sent to the city planning department on May 27, 2019 and the application for the corresponding Cannabis Retail Sales Application was made to the city shortly after.

Provincial regulations require approval from the local government before the Cannabis Retail Sales License can be issued.

The proposed location is zoned C-7 Service Commercial District; cannabis retail is a permitted use in that zone.

The location also qualifies with distance requirements from children’s facilities and other cannabis stores.

If approved the business owner will not be re-developing the site or making exterior changes, rather renovating the existing interior retail space.

According to the staff report included in the Oct. 7 council agenda, a sign permit will be required as part of the signage for the establishment.

The proposed operating hours for the store are 9 a.m.-11 p.m., seven days a week.

As is required, the city notified property owners and tenants within 100 metres of the site and there were not comments received before the report was written. Any comments received after the deadline will be addressed verbally at the meeting Oct. 7.

City staff are recommending that council give a positive recommendation to the province.

“The applicants have expressly met requirements up to this stage in the process and continue to work with staff on ensuring that all parameters respecting Business License issuance (including Building Code requirements) are fulfilled,” said Michael Coulson, planning technician, in his report to council.

