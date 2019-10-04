A map of the proposed location of a third cannabis store in Revelstoke. (City of Revelstoke)

Third cannabis store proposed for Revelstoke

City council will be discussing the application at their Oct. 7 meeting

Revelstoke City Council will see an application for a third cannabis retail store in the city at their Oct. 7 council meeting.

The proposed business would be at 427 2nd St. East, which is the building where Spice O’ Life Emporium is located.

The referral from the province for applicant Michelle Gagnon’s company Stoked Cannabis, was sent to the city planning department on May 27, 2019 and the application for the corresponding Cannabis Retail Sales Application was made to the city shortly after.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Revelstoke council supports first proposed cannabis store referral

Provincial regulations require approval from the local government before the Cannabis Retail Sales License can be issued.

The proposed location is zoned C-7 Service Commercial District; cannabis retail is a permitted use in that zone.

The location also qualifies with distance requirements from children’s facilities and other cannabis stores.

If approved the business owner will not be re-developing the site or making exterior changes, rather renovating the existing interior retail space.

According to the staff report included in the Oct. 7 council agenda, a sign permit will be required as part of the signage for the establishment.

READ MORE: Second cannabis store in the works for Revelstoke

The proposed operating hours for the store are 9 a.m.-11 p.m., seven days a week.

As is required, the city notified property owners and tenants within 100 metres of the site and there were not comments received before the report was written. Any comments received after the deadline will be addressed verbally at the meeting Oct. 7.

City staff are recommending that council give a positive recommendation to the province.

“The applicants have expressly met requirements up to this stage in the process and continue to work with staff on ensuring that all parameters respecting Business License issuance (including Building Code requirements) are fulfilled,” said Michael Coulson, planning technician, in his report to council.

READ MORE: Cannabis is legal, what do you need to know in Revelstoke?

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man
Next story
Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

Just Posted

Third cannabis store proposed for Revelstoke

City council will be discussing the application at their Oct. 7 meeting

Baking show contestant from Revelstoke still in the running

Liam Harrap auditioned for the first two seasons of The Great Canadian Baking Show as well

Revelstoke roads and weather: cloudy

High 12 degrees

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man

Police have drawn their tasers and are trying to control the situation

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde said

COLUMN: Pull it, sort it, save it: Time to put the garden to bed

The garden is almost ready to be tucked in after a busy growing season

NDP, Greens irked after speaker focuses on Liberal, Conservative climate platforms in Penticton

Dr. Rose Murphy says Trudeau Liberals are Canada’s first ‘climate sincere’ federal government

Old gas pump on display at Summerland Museum

Pump had been used at packing house, but full historical details are not known

Column: Salmon Arm and Duncan, small towns with brand similarities

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Campbell River mom enters B.C.-themed design into Vans shoe contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

VIDEO: Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Most Read