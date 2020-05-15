Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

Austin Pedersen, 21, has now been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the March 2 incident

A third man has been charged in connection to an early-March assault on a person experiencing homelessness in downtown Kelowna.

Austin Pedersen, 21, has now been charged with aggravated assault in relation to the March 2 incident. This comes just one week after Devin Comerford, 19, and Zackary Gaubert, 21, were charged with attempted murder, however it now appears those charges, against both individuals, have been reduced to aggravated assault as well.

Pedersen was scheduled for a bail hearing on May 15, but the outcome is not yet known.

Comerford and Gaubert were taken into police custody on May 8 and both were subsequently released on significant conditions.

RCMP found the victim early that morning suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack on Lawrence Avenue downtown. He was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment.

Comerford and Gaubert are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7 and Pedersen’s next appearance is set for Aug. 13.

