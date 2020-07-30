Third theft in a month from Okanagan business

Scrap metal was stolen from an auto repair shop in Lake Country Thursday, July 30. (Surveillance image)

Surveillance is hoped to help put an end to theft plaguing a Lake Country business.

Diebel Auto Repair suffered yet another theft early July 30.

“This is our third break in, in a month,” Brittany Diebel said. “Hung around for 20 minutes stealing our scrap metal.”

The Glenmore Road repair shop wasn’t the only one visited.

“He attempted to break into M&M performance as well but got spooked,” Diebel said. “Between their footage and ours, cops have a license plate and a name.”

