Third theft in a month from Okanagan business

Surveillance is hoped to help put an end to theft plaguing a Lake Country business.
Diebel Auto Repair suffered yet another theft early July 30.
“This is our third break in, in a month,” Brittany Diebel said. “Hung around for 20 minutes stealing our scrap metal.”
The Glenmore Road repair shop wasn’t the only one visited.
“He attempted to break into M&M performance as well but got spooked,” Diebel said. “Between their footage and ours, cops have a license plate and a name.”
