Penticton man Cody Pelletier, 35, was supposed to be in Penticton provincial court for sentencing Feb. 16 but didn’t show up. (File photo)

Third warrant issued after Penticton man skips out on court sentencing

Cody Pelletier has a long record of run-ins with the law

A Penticton man had a warrant issued after he skipped out on his sentencing.

Cody Allen Pelletier was due in court on Thursday, Feb. 16 to be sentenced for a case of mischief under $5,000 related to an incident that occurred in Penticton on May 5, 2022.

Pelletier had already entered a guilty plea for the mischief charge in January 2023.

READ MORE: Penticton man with violent history arrested after stabbing

This is the third warrant issued for Pelletier since his initial release in May of 2022.

Pelletier has two additional and separate matters proceeding through the courts.

In one case, Pelletier was charged with possession of stolen property in Summerland on May 1, while the other is an aggravated assault charge following an incident where a man was stabbed and walked into the Penticton hospital.

A warrant was issued for all three cases in September, bringing Pelletier into court before he was released in October.

Then in January, another warrant was issued in order to bring him into custody again, before he was released in February.

The possession for stolen property case is scheduled for trial on March 23 and the aggravated assault case is set for a preliminary inquiry on June 23, according to court records.

Pelletier has a lengthy criminal history, including being convicted of manslaughter following the death of 14-year-old Justin Vasey in 2008. Along with three others, Pelletier had attacked the developmentally delayed teen at an abandoned house in Surrey.

