‘This province has never ending secrets’: Canada jays in Revelstoke largely unstudied

Canada jay’s are known for grabbing food, flying away and then coming back for more. The bird stores the grub all over the forest, such as under lichen, behind bark, and tree crevasses. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The bird has many names. Some call it whiskey jack, moose bird, meat bird or camp robber.

“I don’t know any bird that has so many nick names,” said Dr. John Woods, retired Parks Canada biologist.

In 1957, the bird’s name was changed to gray jay. However, it wasn’t meant to be.

“Then, last year the name was officially changed to Canada jay,” said Woods at a presentation at the Community Centre this week for the fourth and last CRED Talk. The roughly 15 people attending broke into applause and someone cheered “Go Canada!”.

READ MORE: Saving toads: researcher says we have to act quickly

A few years ago, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society chose the jay as Canada’s national bird. However, the Canadian government did not want another national symbol and the bird was left to flutter.

Woods says it possible the Canada jay got so many names because of it’s interaction with people. It’s pretty common to see the bird while backcountry skiing, especially when ham and cheese sandwiches appear. On Valentine’s Day at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort, one pesky Canada jay stole a cupcake from a bride during the free weddings and vow renewals at the top of the second gondola.

READ MORE: Couples say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain

“They arrive silently than vamoose,” said Woods.

Canada jay’s are known for grabbing food, flying away and then coming back for more. The bird stores the grub all over the forest, such as under lichen, behind bark, and tree crevasses.

“They are tucking it into larders everywhere,” said Woods.

The bird is omnivorous. When trail mix isn’t available, it predates on nests, invertebrates, and winter kills.

“If you hunt, it’s common that you’ve seen them show up at kill sites.”

The bird coats the food in saliva, which has antibacterial proprieties that helps prevent it from breaking down. The food will be used to feed the jay’s young after hatching. The bird can have countless stashes all over the forest.

“Think of the memory they have to retrieve them,” said Woods.

“Remarkable!”

Interestingly, the bird nests in late winter with three to five eggs. The fledglings are usually born in March or April.

“They’re perhaps building nests right now.”

Canada jays are found across the country. However, there are three different morphs: boreal, pacific, and Rocky Mountain. A morph is when one species occurs in two or more forms and look different from each other. The boreal morph is found mostly in the boreal forest, which mostly north of the 50th parallel and stretches from Labrador to Alaska. This morph is distinguished by less white colouring on its head compared with Rocky Mountain.

Rocky Mountain are unsurprisingly found in the Rocky Mountains and interior B.C. down to Arizona. It’s distinguished by a starkly white coloured head.

Pacific morphs are on the coast from California to northern B.C. They have dark heads and white shafts on back feathers.

Regardless, in interior B.C. near Revelstoke it’s possible to see all three morphs.

“Right where we live is one of the most interesting areas,” said Woods.

Also in this area are types of Canada jay’s that do not fit into either of the morphs. It’s possible they might be hybridizing. And so, DNA samples were taken to see if they could be genetically different. While there is roughly 50 years of research on boreal Canada jays, little research has been done on pacific and Rocky Mountain morphs. It’s possible they may have different foraging and nesting characteristics.

https://blackpress.newsengin.com/gps2/uploads/15661507/Canada-jay.jpg

It’s unknown how the three morphs developed, but Wood does have a hunch. It’s possible during the last glaciation period, roughly 11,000 years ago, that 90 per cent of the jay’s habitat range was under ice. However, the bird survived in ice-free pockets. The boreal morphs in the Adirondack Mountains, pacific on the California coast and Rocky Mountain in New Mexico. Before glaciation, there were no three morphs. Just the one. But years of isolation led to change.

But remember, it’s just a hunch.

“I’m probably undoubtedly wrong in detail,” said Woods. However, perhaps the hypothesis is heading in the right direction. With the possible hybridization, the birds may still be changing.

“Evolution hasn’t happened. It’s happening.”

Woods said not only is there still much to learn about Canada jays, there are many unknowns about B.C.

“This province has never ending secrets.”

One worry is how climate change will affect Canada jays. With a warmer climate, the quality of food during storage over the winter months may degrade faster and will no longer be usable for their young. The food may just not preserve.

CRED Talks said they hope to return later this year. Check their website for updates or information on past presentations http://cmiae.org/event/cred-talks-columbia-region-ecological-discussions/

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.