Threats against Kamloops school forces a hold and secure

The threats were made against Brock Middle School

Two Kamloops schools are being placed in a hold and secure scenario while police investigated a report of threats against Brock Middle School.

According to Kamloops RCMP, a person called Brock Middle School and made a threat.

School District 73 then issued a hold and secure for Brock Middle School and nearby Kay Bingham Elementary, out of an abundance of caution.

There is a police presence near the schools and the public is asked to please avoid the general area while the investigation continues.

“The safety of our students remains our number one priority as our investigation advances,” said Inspector Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of Operations, Kamloops RCMP.

Updates to parents and guardians will be provided on the school websites by School District 73 as they become available.

