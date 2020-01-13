(File)

Three arrested in fraudulently obtained Kelowna luxury hotel room following crime spree

RCMP recovered two vehicles worth around $60,000 that had been stolen from a local dealership

Three people are facing charges in relation to a number of property crime offences after they were arrested last weekend in Kelowna.

On Jan. 4, Kelowna RCMP responded to a luxury hotel after receiving a report of a fraudulently obtained hotel room. While speaking with the suspects, officers observed evidence related to several other crimes committed in Kelowna.

RCMP executed a search warrant and seized items related to at least eight commercial break and enters as well as a substantial amount of evidence related to identity theft. The suspects are also alleged to have been involved in theft of vehicle offences. Two vehicles recovered by RCMP were worth around $60,000 and had been stolen from a local dealership.

On Jan. 10, a second search warrant was executed on another location associated to the individuals, where RCMP found more stolen property and further evidence of identity theft and material linking this group to not only Kelowna but the Okanagan region.

A 25-year-old female, 25-year-old male and a 33-year-old male are facing charges of fraud, identity fraud and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

One of the males and the female now remain in police custody awaiting court disposition on additional charges and extradition back to Alberta.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are being considered.

