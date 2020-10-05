Three candidates on Columbia River Revelstoke ballots

Representatives from BC’s Green, Liberal and NDP will be vying for the MLA job

Revelstoke residents will have three options on their ballots in the upcoming provincial election.

With the Oct. 2 nomination deadline passed, no unexpected candidate names came up.

For the BC NDP, Nicole Cherlet, city councillor in Revelstoke is running. This will be her first time running in a provincial election.

Samson Boyer, candidate for the BC Green Party, ran for the Columbia River Revelstoke MLA position for the first time in 2017, at 18 years old.

Incumbent for the riding, BC Liberal Doug Clovechok, announced he would be running again in early September, before the election was announced. Saying he thought it was coming sooner rather than later. He was first elected in 2017.

