Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of two churches in Chilliwack that continued to hold in-person services despite public health orders. Chilliwack RCMP announced on Dec. 6 they were investigating. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of two churches in Chilliwack that continued to hold in-person services despite public health orders. Chilliwack RCMP announced on Dec. 6 they were investigating. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Chilliwack churches have been handed fines totalling $18,400 for repeated gatherings in violation of provincial public health orders.

Mounties served violation tickets to representatives from three places of worship allegedly conducting in-person gatherings contrary to the current public health orders, RCMP said in a news release Friday (Dec. 15).

On the mornings of Dec. 6 and 13, police responded to reports of groups of people gathering at three separate churches contrary to the existing ban on social gatherings.

READ MORE: Chilliwack RCMP confirms investigation of in-person church services

RELATED: OPINION: On individual rights versus community health

Chilliwack RCMP said officers worked with health officials and the BC Prosecution Service to attain the compliance of the congregations through education and enforcement.

On Dec. 17, police charged representatives of the congregations with eight counts of failure to comply with an order of a health officer, amounting to a total $18,400.

Two Chilliwack churches – Chilliwack Free Reformed Church and Free Grace Baptist Church – started holding in-person services on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22, despite orders from Dr. Bonnie Henry on Nov. 19 banning such gatherings.

The two churches issued statements to The Chilliwack Progress, stating that the definition of an essential service is open to interpretation, they believe “Christians are commanded by God to attend public worship,” and that banning their worship services violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

READ MORE: Two Chilliwack churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

The topic prompted strong opinions on both sides, with the majority of letters to the editor – even from other Christian leaders – opposing the churches’ defiance of public health orders.

Although one Abbotsford pastor spoke in defence of in-person gatherings, and against the orders banning the practice.

READ MORE: LETTER: Retired pastor says church leaders holding in-person services need to publicly apologize

READ MORE: LETTER: Please, some respect for what you have taken

It’s unclear the name and location of the third church mentioned by the RCMP. The Progress will provide updates if this information becomes available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Free Grace Baptist Church on Wellington Avenue – seen here on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 – was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Previous story
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

Just Posted

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

Canada Post has moved up parcel delivery deadlines within Canada in response to unprecedented holiday demand during COVID-19 but is still telling Canadians to expect delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Salmon Arm, Revelstoke postal workers ask for patience, kindness during busy season

Canada Post union rep says processing plants backed up by 200 trucks on average

Revelstoke RCMP Sgt. Chris Dodds delivering donations to Patti Larson, program director for Community Connections Food Bank. (Submitted)
Revelstoke rallies to meet unprecedented need this Christmas

Community Connections’ Christmas program has seen overwhelming support

The tour is Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Submitted)
Pottery pop-up porch tour this weekend in Revelstoke

Don’t worry - there are still plenty of opportunities to buy locally… Continue reading

How are you feeling about the holiday season this year? I was having mixed feelings last year, this year is much the same. (Pixabay)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: ‘Merry’ doesn’t really describe this holiday season

Around this time last year I wrote about feeling guilty about not… Continue reading

The Vasquez family (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Make-A-Wish helps Carlee, 8, and family break out of routine with Disney

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Penticton Law Courts
Nine months jail for Okanagan crash that left one woman a quadriplegic

Silous Paul sentenced for causing crash that left four friends permanently injured

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, health care workers prepare to test motorists for COVID-19 at a testing site outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Interior Health ‘cautiously optimistic’ following drop in COVID-19 cases, testing at Big White

To date, 44 of the cases reside on Big White Mountain and 57 remain active.

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Renee Merrifield speaking to media on her front doorstep after winning the Kelowna-Mission riding for the BC Liberal Party. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna-Mission MLA called out for liking “out of line” tweets

Renee Merrifield has since ‘unliked’ the tweets

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read