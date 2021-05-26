The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

UPDATE: Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the cause of a horrific Wednesday morning crash that killed three Kelowna teenagers.

The identities of the three who died — an 18-year-old female driver, an 18-year old male passenger and a 17-year-old female passenger — will not be revealed. All three were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School, the school district’s superintendent confirmed.

“The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Gordon Drive remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision. RCMP victim services are providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victims during this difficult time.”

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed the accident and has not yet contacted the police to do so by calling 250-491-5354.

UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

A Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) student told Capital News that the three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at the school. They said that a teacher read out a letter informing the class that the students had died.

Central Okanagan School District superintendent Kevin Kaardal confirmed that the victims were grade 12 students at the school and said that the school district activated its critical incident response team to provide supports to students and staff.

“They help people understand the grieving process, listen, connect them to counsellors and other professional supports,” said Kaardal. “They will be at the school for as long as is needed. Our hearts and concern goes out to the families (who) have suffered this tragic loss.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 7:30 a.m.

Three people are dead after a horrific crash on Gordon Drive in Kelowna late Tuesday night.

Kelowna RCMP remained on scene of Gordon Drive and Cook Road hours after the single-vehicle collision, requesting drivers use an alternate route Wednesday morning.

Police officers arrived on the scene about midnight to discover a vehicle with extensive damage and the three deceased occupants inside.

Officers were in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the next-of-kin notifications Wednesday morning, while the BC Coroners Service was also notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was closed until the scene investigation was complete.

READ ALSO: Several injured at Connector crash

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP
Next story
Survey shows 52% of Canadians feel anxious about return to ‘normal’ after COVID-19

Just Posted

Brendan Vulcano and Noah Desouza, formerly of the Revelstoke Grizzlies, received scholarships from the KIJHL towards their post secondary education. (Contributed)
Two Revelstoke Grizzlies awarded bursaries from KIJHL for post secondary education

They are two of 13 who played last season to receive the money

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The longest title of a book contains 3,777 words

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Revelstoke Cycling Association hosting events to celebrate the day

Susan McCormick has written other books including The Fog Ladies cozy murder mystery series and Granny Can’t Remember Me, a lighthearted picture book about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. (Contributed)
U.S. author dubs main character Revelstoke

The Antidote by Susan McCormick was released this May

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Indigenous World/Facebook)
West Kelowna Indigenous winery receives $10K COVID support grant

Indigenous World Winery was named as a recipient of the 2020-21 WestJet/ITAC grant initiative

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

Geddan Ruddock/ Facebook
Double rainbow across Kelowna sky

Residents took to social media to post Tuesday night’s rainbow

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal (left) and Vernon’s Risa Pallister have reached the quarterfinals of Maxim magazine’s cover girl search, and a grand prize of $25,000. (Photos submitted)
North Okanagan women in hunt for Maxim cover

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal and Vernon’s Risa Pallister need votes to advance to semifinals

Most Read