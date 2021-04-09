Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Vernon hospital

Interior Health reports two additional deaths at VJH

Two more people have died in connection to a COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Albert de Villiers confirmed Friday, April 9, there is a total of three deaths linked to the VJH outbreak.

The hospital’s Level 3 surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, along with the three deaths.

Meanwhile, there have been four cases in area elementary schools this week: Coldstream, Hillview, Mission Hill and BX.

