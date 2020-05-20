The approximate location of the marine rescue, today near Naramata. (Google)

Three individuals rescued from flipped sailboat in South Okanagan

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries

First responders rescued one adult and two children from a flipped sailboat on Okanagan Lake near Naramata, Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Penticton Fire Department was called out to assist a Naramata Fire Rescue marine rescue team, who could see the flipped boat and occupants from shore.

The three occupants were on top of the flipped boat with life jackets on, about 250 meters out from the Naramata boat launch.

The Naramata rescue team was able to transfer all occupants from the boat to the shore, and as of 3:22 p.m. were in the process of towing the boat to shore.

It’s unknown what caused the boat to flip or if there were any injuries.

The Western News has reached out to Naramata Fire Department for comment.

READ MORE: In photos: Penticton barbershops, gyms ease back into normality

READ MORE: Penticton’s OSNS facing financial crisis amid COVID-19

rescue

