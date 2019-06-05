Three men were saved by COSAR when their kayak overturned, photo provided by David Ogilvie.

Three men are safe after a kayak flips on Okanagan Lake

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Three men were rescued from Okanagan Lake near Peachland Tuesday night.

RCMP said an adult man was kayaking in a group with two others and his kayak overturned and he was unable to re-enter his craft on his own.

Police were told that the man had been in the waters struggling for close to 45 minutes.

A witness said fire, RCMP, the fire departments rescue vessel and the COSAR team attended the incident by Todd’s RV & Camping.

None of the men were injured.

READ MORE: Search for missing kayaker turned over to West Kelowna RCMP

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day
Next story
Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

Just Posted

Women’s Shelter Society rents new outreach space downtown Revelstoke

Danielle Hebert Special to the Review The Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society has… Continue reading

Politically Incorrect: Blessed is the municipal taxpayer

Blessed are the taxpayers for will they receive abundant services. If you… Continue reading

City of Revelstoke submits feedback on Caribou Recovery Plan last week

The submission deadline was May 31

Rain forecast for tonight in Revelstoke

Roads, weather and active fires in the area

Revelstoke high school student takes silver in provincial enduro race

The RSS mountain biking team competed in Squamish May 25/26

Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Workers at Canadian Mental Health Association find unusual sight in parking lot

Okanagan drug store window damaged after car crash

Medical distress may have caused driver to go over curb and into front window of Shoppers Drug Mart

Okanagan College alumnus tastes victory at Vancouver Chocolate Challenge

An Okanagan College alumnus is taking home a sweet prize.

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

RCMP investigate KKK-inspired image on Coquitlam liquor store website

There have been no arrests or charges at this time

VIDEO: B.C. man builds backyard obstacle course for ‘American Ninja Warrior’-style event

Langley man was inspired by television show to build tribute

Three men are safe after a kayak flips

COSAR team responded to incident near Peachland

Okanagan woman backed into by minivan

Possible charges are pending for driver

Premier joins B.C. veterans to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Ceremonies recall Allied assault on Juno Beach in Normandy

Most Read