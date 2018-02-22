Three robbery suspects identified

Chase has experienced a rash of robberies recently, but it appears the Mounties are getting their men.

Chase RCMP investigated three robberies by different suspects over 10 days at the end of January.

Two have since been arrested, reports Sgt. Barry Kennedy, and police are awaiting charge approval from the Crown regarding the third.

In the meantime, the Chase & District Chamber of Commerce board has conferred with the RCMP and has compiled prevention and safety tips for business owners and their staff.

Contact the chamber for the complete list.

Some suggestions include: educate staff, have a working alone policy in place.

Invest in good quality cameras, and deter would-be robbers with ‘Smile, you’re on camera’ buttons.

Related link: Knife-wielding man robs pharmacy in Chase

The chamber would be willing to do a group buy of cameras to help keep costs down.

Consider a monitoring system with alarms or panic buttons.

Have the checkout counter near the front of the store so that employees can monitor activities inside and outside.

Clearly mark public and private areas and make private areas hard to access for non-employees.

Keep trees near the building well-trimmed and secure fire escape ladders so that they cannot be used to access the roof.

The best protection against burglary is visibility – well-lit and open spaces will dissuade burglars from targeting your business.

When closing your business for the evening, empty out your cash drawer and leave it open, so that they can be seen from outside to be empty.

Talk to other stores in your area. Agree on keeping an eye on each other’s stores or buildings and to watch any suspicious activity.

Call the local RCMP detachment with information you have about a crime, rather than posting on Facebook.

The police need information to do their job.

