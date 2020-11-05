City of Terrace road crews had to replace this stop sign at the corner of Davis St. and Munroe Ave. in Terrace two times after someone spray-painted a swastika on it on Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 4. (Callan Williamson/Facebook)

Three swastikas repeatedly painted on stop signs in northern B.C. town

Such behaviour won’t be tolerated, mayor says

Someone has been painting swastikas on stop signs in Terrace.

The City of Terrace was alerted about swastika graffiti on a stop sign at the corner of Munroe St. and Davis Ave. on Tuesday, Nov. 3., according to a City spokesperson.

A City road crew replaced the stop sign that day. By the following day, another swastika had appeared on the same sign. City workers replaced it again.

A swastika was also discovered Wednesday on a stop sign at Eby St. and Loen Ave., which was also replaced by the City.

“It is very disappointing and disheartening that this type of behaviour is moving into our community, as global hateful behaviour seems to be on the rise,” Mayor Carol Leclerc said in a statement. “We must as a community show the perpetrators committing these acts that it will not be tolerated in Terrace.”

This is not the first time swastika graffiti has made headlines in B.C. this year. In July, swastikas were painted on the home of an Indo-Canadian family in Summerland. Rocks were also thrown through the windows.

Read more: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

In Smithers, another symbol considered by many to be hateful, the Confederate flag, was strung across Main St. on Oct. 3. Community leaders denounced the incident.

Read more: Community leaders denounce stringing of Confederate flag over Main Street in Smithers

– With files from John Arendt and Thom Barker

