The new rock fall attenuator fencing system at Three Valley Gap is complete. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Three Valley Gap rock fall fencing system complete

The new fencing system is approximately 122 metres long

Installation of the rock fall fencing system at Three Valley Gap is now complete.

“For years, people travelling through Three Valley Gap have had ongoing concerns with falling rock,” said Claire Trevena, minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Ministry staff have developed an innovative solution to help keep people safe. This new fencing system will reduce the chance of rocks landing on the highway, while also withstanding the heavy snowfall and debris that comes from regular avalanche activity in the area.”

READ MORE: The day the wall fell down

The new attenuator fencing system is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke. Due to the geography, intense weather and avalanches in the area, standard fencing would not be able to withstand the snow avalanche activity that takes place along the corridor.

The new fencing system is approximately 122 metres long, consisting of five-metre high steel posts spaced about 10 metres apart. The posts are supported by a network of steel cables that are anchored six metres into bedrock. The slope mesh material that is hung from the cable support system consists of two layers of high-strength steel rockfall control netting.

READ MORE: Three Valley Gap netting system approved for installation after letter-writing campaign

The system is designed to withstand potential damage caused by snow loading and avalanche activity, without compromising the effectiveness of the remote avalanche control systems that were installed in the area in 2017.

If the pilot is successful, this type of system could be considered for other rock fall areas at Three Valley Gap. Last fall, a new 33-metre long retention wall was also installed in the area to address potential large boulder events.

READ MORE: Large boulder closes Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap

 

