Three Valley Overhead Bridge undergoing upgrade

Those travelling Highway 1 near Revelstoke may experience minor delays due to upgrades being performed on a bridge in Three Valley Gap.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, rehabilitation work to the Three Valley Overhead Bridge is being done to enhance its safety and reliability and extend its life.

The bridge is located on Highway 1 over the CP Rail tracks, 23 km west of Revelstoke at the western end of Three Valley Lake.

The Ministry of Transportation added that Hanna Infrastructure was awarded a $7.16-million contract to carry out the work, which includes replacing the concrete deck with a wider deck , replacing the crash barriers and approach flares, and rehabilitating the bearings and deck joints.

The project is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

The area will have a reduced speed limit during construction. Motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel. For updates, please check drivebc.ca.

