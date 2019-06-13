A thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Shuswap. (File Photo)

Thunderstorm watch issued for the Shuswap

Heavy rain, hail and damaging gusts of wind are a possibility

Shuswap residents are being advised to prepare for possible thunderstorms hitting the region later today. Environment Canada issued a bulletin stating that conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. The thunderstorm watch notes that very strong gusts of wind are possible especially across open areas such as large lakes.

The storms are expected to persist late into the evening. They are expected to move east to southeast.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” The Environment Canada bulletin reads.

